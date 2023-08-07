BERRI TACKLES DEVELOPMENTS WITH GHANAIAN FOREIGN MINISTER AND UN’S WRONECKA, WELCOMES NEWLY ACCREDITED INDIAN AMBASSADOR

House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday welcomed at his Ain al-Tineh residence Ghanaian Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, with whom he discussed general developments, the historical friendship between both countries and peoples, as well as the best means to strengthen them at various levels, especially within the legislative field. For his part, Speaker Berri, thanked "the Republic of Ghana's presidency, government, parliament, and people for their fraternal and humane embrace of the Lebanese community in Ghana, and the historical Ghanaian participation in UNIFIL forces since 1978.' Speaker Berri separately broached the country's general developments with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka. Berri also received the newly accredited Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Noor Al-Rahman Al-Sheikh, who paid him a protocol visit upon assuming his new diplomatic mission as his country's ambassador to Lebanon. The meeting reviewed the general situation in Lebanon and the region and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon