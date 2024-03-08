ABBAS IBRAHIM HONORED IN SYDNEY: CALLS FOR UNITY, GRATITUDE TOWARDS LEBANON AND AUSTRALIA

Major General Abbas Ibrahim on Friday delivered a speech during a tribute luncheon held in his honor at the Parliament of New South Wales in Sydney. In his address, Ibrahim expressed gratitude and pride for Lebanon's historical contributions to civilization and praised the Australian people for welcoming Lebanese expatriates regardless of the challenges they faced. He emphasized Lebanon's commitment to repaying Australia's kindness and contributing to its development and urged expatriates to remain connected to Lebanon, considering it their compass and destination. Ibrahim then stressed the unity of the Lebanese people beyond religious or regional divides, asserting that their strength lies in their solidarity. He concluded by quoting Pope John Paul II, affirming Lebanon's message to the world, and calling for unity to fulfill the dream of returning to their cherished homeland. Source: National news agency - Lebanon