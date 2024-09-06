Benghazi seminar discusses challenges facing working women in Libya.

Tripoli: Al-Libi Al-Youm, newspaper organized a dialogue seminar at its headquarters in Benghazi on the challenges facing working women in Libya, with the participation of a number of female workers in the governmental and private sectors, in addition to activists in the field of women’s rights.

Ebtisam Aghfeir, editor-in-chief of Al-Libi Al-Youm newspaper, confirmed to Al-Anbaa Al-Libiyah newspaper, that the seminar shed light on the difficulties facing women in the labor market despite the existence of laws that guarantee their rights, noting that the lack of legal awareness among women is one of the most important reasons that prevent the implementation of these laws.

For her part, activist Iman Najm stressed that educating women about their legal rights at work will contribute to enabling them to claim their rights in the event that they are subjected to any violation.

The symposium, which was held yesterday, Thursday, concluded with a review of the provisions of the Libyan Labor Law related to working

women, with the aim of informing the participants of their legal rights and encouraging them to use them to protect their interests.

Source: Libyan News Agency