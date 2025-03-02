Al-Koni and British Ambassador Discuss Libya’s Political Developments

Tripoli: Deputy of the Presidential Council “Musa Al-Koni” engaged in talks with the British Ambassador to Libya “Martin Longden” today, focusing on the latest developments in Libya, particularly the initiatives led by the United Nations to achieve a comprehensive political settlement and address the ongoing political stalemate.

According to Libyan News Agency, “Al-Koni” emphasized the importance of adopting a three-region system with independent legislative councils to ensure stability across Libya. He highlighted that implementing a governorate system as an executive authority would guarantee that all regions and communities in Libya can secure their rights, manage their budgets for local projects, and improve service delivery to citizens. This approach would allow the state to focus on its sovereign duties and alleviate the burden on the capital.

The British Ambassador reiterated his nation’s sustained interest in resolving the Libyan political deadlock, underscoring the importance of engaging with political parties to resolve disputes in anticipation of parliamentary and presidential elections.

Al-Koni reaffirmed the Presidential Council’s ongoing support for the UN mission and its advisory committee, which has proposed solutions to address lingering contentious issues, paving the way for electoral progress.