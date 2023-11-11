BBS: Tamkeen’s new initiative meets commercial sector’s needs

Manama, The Bahrain Businesswomen's Society (BBS) has lauded the new package of programmes launched by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) following the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to continue creating quality opportunities for Bahraini citizens and the approval of the Cabinet, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The programmes, the largest in Tamkeen’s history, were launched by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund, while chairing a meeting of the Tamkeen Board of Directors.

The programmes, targeting 50,000 Bahrainis annually, include supporting the labour market by creating quality opportunities for new market entrants, supporting career development opportunities by ensuring Bahrainis remain the employees of choice within the labour market, and expanding enterprise support schemes to enhance the private sector’s competitiveness and role as a key economic driver, in line with Tamkeen’s mandate.

Commenting, Ahlam Janahi, BBS Chairperson, indicated that the initiative will reflect positively on the companies of Bahraini businesswomen, as it will pave the way for them to expand their businesses by attracting more supported Bahraini workers.

She stressed that the initiative should benefit not only new recruits, but also old private sector workers to improve their purchasing power.

She added that the new programmes will support the employment and career development of Bahrainis in the private sector, which will spur commercial activities in the kingdom.

Ahlam Janahi confirmed that the initiative meets the real needs of the commercial market, as it introduced programmes that are consistent with the plans of all enterprises and institutions, which will enable them to launch new ideas and innovative solutions that lead to their expansion locally and internationally.

Source: Bahrain News Agency