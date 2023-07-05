Bahrain’s Global Center for Maritime and Air Cargo Services confirms UK as partner

Bahrain has granted the United Kingdom an accreditation certificate to become an official partner for sea-air cargo services.

This decision came during His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to the UK.

Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro the minister of Industry and Commerce said that this partnership reflects the longstanding relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UK.

Fahkro emphasised the importance of strengthening ties, especially across the sea and air transport sectors.

This new initiative is designed to deepen economic and trade relations that will attract investments and result in prosperity for both nations.

The minister highlighted that granting the UK this certificate enables companies in the country an opportunity to obtain an official accreditation certificate as an authorized operator of the sea-air cargo service.

Companies based in these countries will be able to request accreditation as an operator from the Government of Bahrain as a result of the project to grant partner status to more countries. This approach falls under Bahrain’s wider strategy to expand its international partnerships.

Bahrain launched the Global Center for Maritime and Air Cargo Services to enhance the effectiveness of Khalifa bin Salman Port and Bahrain International Airport.

As opposed to Khalifa bin Salman Port and Bahrain International Airport, which only offer sea or air services, the center provides both sea and air cargo amenities at a significantly lower cost.

Source: Bahrain News Agency