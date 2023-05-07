Bahraini-UK: Solid legacy of friendship and strategic cooperation

The participation of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in the Coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth, demonstrated the deep rooted friendship ties between the two nations.

HM the King said that attending the coronation ceremony embodies the strength of the relations between the two countries and royal families, and the bilateral strategic ties that continued for over 200 years.

His Majesty affirmed that he would continue to work closely with HM King Charles III to further develop those outstanding relations.

During his meeting with James Cleverly, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister underlined the importance of the strategic ties between the two countries. HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister said this had provided a solid foundation that served the development of bilateral ties and cooperation.

In addition to their strong cooperation, Bahrain and the United Kingdom share similar views and have collaborated to tackle many international developments. The two countries also share a strong belief that cooperation and peace are what enables humanity to achieve further progress and growth.

Joint action, partnership and cooperation between Bahrain and the United Kingdom were consolidated by agreements and memoranda of understanding in various areas.

The leaders of the two countries have exchanged visits on many occasions.

Bahrain had been a main stop for HM King Charles III during his Gulf and Arab tours since he was a Crown Prince.

The first visit of HM King Charles III to Bahrain was in 1986. The last visit was in 2016, marking the celebration of 200 years of friendship between Bahrain and the United Kingdom. The visit included a meeting with HM King Hamad and an extensive programme of community activities.

Source: Bahrain News Agency