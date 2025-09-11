Axi to attend Forex Expo Dubai 2025  

Broker to showcase their capital allocation program, Axi Select, IB & Affiliate partnership opportunities, and more

SYDNEY, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industry-leading FX and CFD broker Axi announced their attendance at Forex Expo Dubai, taking place October 6-7, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore trading through the Axi trading platform, how they can grow their IB and Affiliate business scoring exclusive deals available only during the event, discover how they can become funded traders through the broker’s flagship capital allocation program, Axi Select – and access capital funding up to $1M USD – and more. “We invite all traders to visit our team at Booth #3 and unlock the future of trading with Axi,” says Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi. He adds, “Committed to providing our traders and partners the edge to accelerate their potential, we’re bringing exciting opportunities to this year’s expo that you don’t want to miss.”

Football enthusiasts can also visit Axi’s booth for an inside look at the broker’s longstanding partnership with eight-time Premier League Champions Manchester City. Exclusive Manchester City memorabilia and the club’s mascots will be on-site for photo opportunities, and attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes from the broker.

Axi participated in Forex Expo Dubai 2024 and was honoured with the ‘Innovator of the Year’ award*. In addition to this recognition, the broker also received several industry accolades*, including ‘Most Reliable Broker’; ‘Broker of the Year’ and ‘Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm’ from Finance Feeds, and ‘Best Broker MENA’ from the Global Forex Awards.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, and fair broker, providing our customers with outstanding service and trading conditions since 2007. We also work with leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: [email protected]

Promoted by AxiTrader Ltd. OTC derivatives carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. Not intended as Investment advice.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001127275