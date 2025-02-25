Attorney General Updates Prime Minister on Adel Jumaa Assassination Attempt Investigation

Tripoli: During a phone call, Attorney General Counselor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour informed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba about the latest developments in the investigations into the attempted assassination of Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumaa. The discussion emphasized the significance of ongoing coordination between judicial and parliamentary bodies to ensure justice and the prosecution of perpetrators, while highlighting the necessity of taking all legal actions against those involved in the incident.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Attorney General’s office disclosed details of the shooting incident involving Jumaa, which took place on February 12 on the second ring road in Tripoli. The initial investigations led to the identification of the crime’s perpetrator, who reportedly fled to Tunisia after the act. Legal measures have been initiated to pursue the suspect through international cooperation.

The Public Prosecution reiterated its commitment to continuing the investigations to achieve justice and ensure that all necessary legal steps are taken to hold the perpetrators accountable.