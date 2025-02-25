Al-Baour Engages EU Ambassadors on Human Rights and Migration Issues

Tripoli: The person in charge of running the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity, Taher Al-Baour, engaged in discussions with several ambassadors from European Union countries accredited to Libya. The discussions, held at the ministry’s headquarters, focused on the concerns and interests of the European Union countries regarding recent developments in Libya, specifically addressing the human rights situation and the issue of irregular migration.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Baour emphasized the Government of National Unity’s commitment to supporting efforts that enhance security and stability in the region. He also reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring respect for human rights in alignment with international conventions and applicable laws. This commitment, he noted, aims to bolster cooperation with international partners across various fields, reflecting a concerted effort to address these pressing challenges collaboratively.