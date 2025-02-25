Dabaiba Engages with Qatari Prime Minister in Doha to Bolster Investment and Strategic Projects

Doha: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, welcomed Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba, the Head of the Government of National Unity, along with his delegation, in Doha. This meeting was part of an official visit by Al Dabaiba to Qatar.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in investment and strategic projects. Both parties reviewed the progress of joint projects, adhering to the plans previously agreed upon by the two nations.

The dialogue also explored the development of air traffic between Libya and Qatar, aiming to support the civil aviation sector and improve air connectivity. Additionally, the meeting addressed cooperation in media and media training, which is expected to enhance national capabilities in this sector.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda, with both sides emphasizing the need for continuous coordination and consultation to promote stability and development in the region.

Accompanying the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity on this visit were notable figures including the Minister of Transport and Communications, Mohammed Al-Shahoubi, the Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs, Walid Al-Lafi, the Chairman of the Libyan Investment Authority, Ali Mahmoud, the Chairman of the Executive Team for Presidential Initiatives and Strategic Projects, Mustafa Al-Manea, and the National Security Advisor, Ibrahim Al-Dabaiba.