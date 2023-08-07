At The Invitation Of The Pentagon … A Delegation Headed By The Minister Of Defense Begins A visit To The United States

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

A high-ranking delegation, headed by Minister of Defense Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi, began a visit to the United States of America at the official invitation of the US Department of Defense (The Pentagon).

A statement by the Security Media Cell stated: "The delegation included the head of the Anti-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant General Abdul-Wahhab Al-Saadi, Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Abdul-Amir Rashid Yarallah, Lieutenant General Qais Al-Muhammadawi, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, and a number of advisors and officers."

During this visit, the delegation will hold several meetings to discuss a number of issues, foremost of which is the future relationship with the international coalition, bilateral security cooperation between Iraq and the United States, and the exchange of experiences and information, especially in the intelligence aspect, in pursuing the remaining elements of the terrorist gangs of ISIS.

The visit also includes holding a series of interviews and meetings with officials of the US Department of Defense in a way that serves the common interests between the two countries.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2023 Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.