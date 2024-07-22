Arrest of 6 suspects in various crimes and seizure of weapons and ammunition during a security operation in Maysan



Security forces in Maysan arrested 6 suspects wanted for various crimes, most notably drug trafficking and abuse.

The Maysan Police Command said in a statement: “A joint security force carried out a security exercise in the Al-Jam’iyat area in the center of Amara, aiming to impose the prestige of the state, enforce the law, and search for wanted persons involved in terrorist and criminal crimes.”

It added: “The exercise resulted in the arrest of (6) suspects and the seizure of a large number of weapons and ammunition in addition to vehicles, indicating that legal measures were taken against the accused and they were referred with the seized items to the competent authorities.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency