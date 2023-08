Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday welcomed in Yarzeh Palestinian Liberation Organization and "Fatah" movement member, Minister Azzam Al-Ahmad, who visited him in the company of Palestinian ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabour, and "Fatah" Secretary, Fathi Abu Al-Ardat. The meeting reportedly discussed the latest developments in Ain El-Hilweh refugee camp.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon