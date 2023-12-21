ARMY CHIEF WELCOMES DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTER

Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday received at his Yarzeh office, visiting Dutch Defense Minister, Kajsa Ollongren, and the Dutch Chief of Defense Staff, General Onno Eichelsheim, in the presence of the Dutch Ambassador to Lebanon, Hans Peter van Der Woude. After the official reception ceremony, a wreath was laid at the memorial in the courtyard of the Ministry of National Defense. The visiting delegation stressed 'the important role of the military institution in preserving Lebanon's security and stability,' stressing 'the necessity of supporting it so that it continues to carry out its missions effectively and professionally.' Source: National News Agency - Lebanon

