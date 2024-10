Veterans and War Victims Association organized a sports festival on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of October victory.

The festival included holding several competitions in athletics, basketball, weightlifting, table tennis, badminton and wheelchair slalom.

The general command of the Armed Forces is keen on presenting all aspects of support and care to the members of the association, Head of the association Medhat Abdel Aziz Fawy said.

MENA

Source: State Information Service Egypt