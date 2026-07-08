Anaqua Renews Partnership with Sony to Advance IP Innovation

TOKYO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Sony Group Corporation (“Sony”). Under this agreement, Anaqua will support Sony in strengthening intellectual property as a core driver of its business strategy, innovation, and global growth. Anaqua was first selected by Sony as its IP management platform in 2018.

The renewal of this partnership reflects Sony’s evolving business strategy and the growing importance of intellectual property intelligence across its integrated operations. Anaqua will continue to support the consolidation and integration of Sony’s IP management across its patents, designs, trademarks, and related rights for its global, cross-business units.

Sony, which operates across diverse businesses: Games & Network Services, Music, Pictures, Entertainment Technology & Services, Imaging & Sensing Solutions, is one of the largest patent filers globally in its core technologies, such as gaming and imaging technologies. Furthermore, its portfolio consistently ranks among the most cited in those same fields, a widely recognized benchmark of genuine innovation. Sony’s IP portfolio is as expansive as it is strategically vital.

With the renewed agreement, Anaqua will continue to provide Sony with the AQX® platform, AcclaimIP analytics solution, and Patent and Design Annuities and Trademark Renewals services, while Sony actively evaluates and adopts Anaqua’s advanced AI-powered capabilities, which aligns with its transformation objectives. These include AI solutions designed to deliver deeper insights, faster strategic planning, and stronger brand and innovation governance.

“The pace of innovation is accelerating like never before,” said Asashi Shimodaira, Head of IP and Technology Standardization, Sony Group. “Efficiency is crucial, and that’s one of the key reasons why we chose Anaqua. The latest version with AI-powered functions promises significant process improvements. We aim to free up time for more strategic thinking.”

Through this strengthened collaboration, Anaqua will support Sony in shifting how the company uses IP: transitioning from traditional protection to a portfolio-driven, data-centric approach that informs decision-making across business units, accelerates innovation cycles, and supports emerging technologies and new market opportunities with Anaqua’s AQX platform.

“Sony has consistently been at the forefront of reimagining how intellectual property supports business growth,” said Justin Crotty, CEO of Anaqua. “From our initial partnership to our evolving, long-term collaboration, we’re proud to support Sony with AI-driven technologies that help turn IP into a powerful engine for innovation and competitive advantage.”

“Sony has a clear vision for elevating IP as a driver of business growth and global competitiveness,” said Kazuyasu Adachi, president and general manager, Japan & APAC, Anaqua. “The strong partnership with Sony underscores Anaqua’s longstanding commitment to supporting global enterprises operating across complex, multi-business environments and global regions. By integrating agreements across Sony entities and standardizing platforms and data, Sony is positioned to scale best practices, improve collaboration, and continuously refine IP strategy in a rapidly changing global landscape.”

Anaqua supports Sony with a globally coordinated, cross-functional team that delivers deep technical expertise and a consistently high-quality experience across Japan and worldwide. By seamlessly integrating its local Japan team with its global organization, Anaqua provides tailored, region-specific support while ensuring alignment across markets. Insights from close collaboration in Japan help optimize Sony’s operations and user experience, while Anaqua’s global perspective drives continuous improvement at scale, delivering responsive, localized support and consistent excellence wherever Sony operates.

About Sony Group Corporation

To find out more about Sony, please visit https://www.sony.com/en/.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX®, PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s needs. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

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