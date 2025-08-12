American Companies Signal Renewed Interest in Libya Amid Strengthened Economic Ties

Tripoli: Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy to Libya, Jeremy Berndt, highlighted the recent progress in economic relations between Libya and the United States, emphasizing the increasing involvement of American companies in Libya’s energy and technology sectors.

According to Libyan News Agency, Berndt shared these insights during an interview with “Libya Al-Ahrar” channel, which was also published by the U.S. Embassy on X. He pointed out that the recent visit by Richard Boulos, Senior Advisor to the US President, to Tripoli and Benghazi has marked a significant milestone for bilateral cooperation. During this visit, a $235 million contract was signed between Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the American company Hill International to develop gas projects in Structures A and E, aiming to boost national production.

Berndt further mentioned that the U.S. administration is in full support of investments that enhance economic growth and mutual benefits. He highlighted a memorandum of understanding s

igned between the NOC and ExxonMobil for offshore gas exploration studies, indicating growing international confidence in the Libyan market.

Additionally, Berndt noted ongoing efforts to finalize agreements with the partners of the Waha project, including the American company ConocoPhillips, with the objective of increasing oil field production in line with Libya’s plans to expand its energy capacity.

Addressing reports about reconsidering the freeze on Libyan assets, Berndt denied any official U.S. government discussions on the matter. He clarified that the asset freeze remains in place under UN Security Council Resolution 1970 of 2011, dismissing allegations of discussions about lifting the freeze as baseless and potentially confusing for the Libyan populace.

Berndt concluded by urging focus on the positive developments in economic relations and partnerships that benefit both nations, expressing hope for a stable and unified Libya that can achieve greater prosperity.