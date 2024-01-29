American Airlines and West Los Angeles College Join Forces To Train Future Aviation Maintenance Professionals

CULVER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Students in West Los Angeles College's aviation maintenance technician program have new tools in their toolboxes - more than 450 to be exact. Thanks to a new partnership with American Airlines, students now have direct access to the airline's Los Angeles-based aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) through ongoing engagement opportunities and guaranteed interviews for top-performing students.

"American is excited to partner with West Los Angeles College to train the next generation of aviation maintenance professionals," said Evie Garces, American's Vice President of Line Maintenance. "Well-trained AMTs are in high demand, and West prepares students for successful, lucrative careers. Our team of locally-based AMTs is eager to work side-by-side with students, providing ongoing mentorship and real-world experience. American has proudly served Los Angeles for more than 75 years and this is just one more way we continue to support the community where our customers and team members live and work."

"The students, faculty and staff at West are collectively excited about the launch of a new partnership with American Airlines, and the unique opportunities it will provide our students," said Dr. James Limbaugh, President of West Los Angeles College. "American's team of aviation maintenance professionals is the best in the business and we look forward to welcoming them to campus. Our students will benefit greatly from their expertise and will have a competitive edge when they graduate and enter the workforce. At West, our motto is ‘Go West. Go Far.' With this partnership, our students will go even further than before."

West Los Angeles College has served the Los Angeles community since 1969 and is a designated Hispanic Serving Institution. The college offers traditional transfer and associate degrees through its academic programs as well as certificate and special programs. Each semester, the college offers nearly 1,000 classes in 12 different academic disciplines.

American and its wholly owned carriers employ nearly 7,000 team members at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), including 468 in the airline's line maintenance team, which helps maintain the airline's mainline fleet of more than 950 aircraft. Candidates interested in joining American's team in LAX or around the globe can view open opportunities and apply online at jobs.aa.com.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines