AMA Chicago’s BrandSmart 2024 to Explore the ‘Future of Brands in an Experience-Driven Economy’ During 22nd Annual Conference in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Registration is now open for BrandSmart 2024, one of the brand marketing community's most prestigious conferences, featuring renowned speakers who will delve into the latest trends and insights shaping the future of branding in an experience-driven economy, industry expert panels and mainstage presentations uncovering actionable strategies to empower brands in the ever-evolving market.

Now in its 22nd year, BrandSmart is the longest-running conference of its kind in the country. The annual convening will be held in the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier in Chicago on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT. BrandSmart is produced by the American Marketing Association Chicago, the largest chapter in North America.

"From powerhouse speakers to visionary marketers, we are excited to learn from these dynamic influencers who have worked to innovate our industry with their creative ideas and campaigns," said AMA Chicago President Chris McGuire. "We welcome marketers from all marketing disciplines and at every stage of their careers - whether they're aspiring or veteran professionals - to immerse themselves in the experience that is BrandSmart."

Sessions include:

Embracing AI and Maintaining the Human Touch with Jennifer Polk, Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer at Feeding America

Mega Power Panel with Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire

Innovation as Creativity with Meghan Hurley, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Claire's

Branding in the Narrative Economy: The Psychology of Consumer Experiences with Kristian A. Alomá, Ph.D., Founder & CEO at Threadline

Architecting Your Future with Jennifer Wesley, Managing Director, Talent Strategy and Development at Google

Additional speakers and sessions will be confirmed. Check the BrandSmart 2024 website for updates.

Early bird conference tickets are available until Feb. 18 for $175 (AMA members) and $275 (non-members). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://brandsmart.amachicago.org.

The American Marketing Association Chicago is the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow both their networks and careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org.

