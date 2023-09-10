Alouk Water Station is out of work due to a defect in one of pumping lines

Alouk station stopped pumping water once more as a result of one of the traction lines of water being broken in Turkish regime- occupied area.

work at Alouk station halted due to a break in one of the water supply lines in Ras al-Ain countryside which is occupied by forces of Turkish regime, which stopped pumping water again, Director General of Hasaka Water Company Eng. Muhammad Othman told SANA reporter.

Alouk station returned to work last week after a hiatus lasted for more than four months, as a result of the Turkish occupation preventing the Water Corporation’s operation and maintenance workshops from entering the station.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)