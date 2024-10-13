Alba achieves dual safety milestones



Manama, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the largest single-site smelter in the world, achieved 25 million safe working hours without any Lost Time Injuries (LTI) and marked its eighth consecutive summer with no heat-related injuries or illnesses, as announced on October 11.

Ali Al Baqali, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, commended the efforts of employees and contractors in reaching these safety milestones. He stated, “Our 25 million safe-working hours without LTI’s and eighth consecutive safe summer are not merely numbers on a page; they represent a culture of safety that has been meticulously woven into the fabric of Alba. This is more than just a milestone, it’s a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our employees and contractor workers.”

“Alba’s safety culture is a mindset that we have built over the years through a proactive approach and combination of factors such as open communication, strong shopfloor presence for the management, and commitment to safety-focused programmes and campaigns

. As we celebrate these milestones, we recognise that it is not the peak of our success, and our safety journey will continue,” said Al Baqali

To keep employees and contractors safe during the hot summer, the company launched plant-wide and departmental awareness campaigns, distributed cooling cloths, and introduced daily digital updates on the heat index. These updates, sent directly to mobile phones, included tips on water intake and recovery time between tasks.

In 2024, Alba has won multiple awards for its Safety achievements, including four National Safety Council (NSC) awards, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) President’s Award, and the prestigious British Safety Council (BSC)’s International Safety Award with merit.

Source: Bahrain News Agency