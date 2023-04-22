Al-Sudani Media Office denies any changes in Senior Administrative positions in the country

The Media Office of the Prime Minister denied any changes in Senior Administrative positions in the Iraqi state.

It mentioned in a statement: Some media platforms circulated news about changes in senior administrative positions in the Iraqi state.

It stressed: All that is being circulated is false news, from websites and platforms whose purpose is to confuse and mislead public opinion.

It pointed out: In the event that there is any administrative procedure or decision related to the work of the government, it will be published clearly and transparently on the official media platforms, as is known and usual.

He called on the professional media to be accurate in publishing and circulating such news, and to adopt accurate information from its official sources, in order to ensure professionalism and miss the opportunity for those who try to disturb the general situation in the country.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency