AL-SISI WILL HOST A TRIPARTITE ARAB SUMMIT TOMORROW

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will arrive in Egypt tomorrow on an official visit, at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to participate in the work of the Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian tripartite summit, as reported by "Russia Today". This was stated by the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Cairo, Diab Al-Louh, indicating that a tripartite summit meeting will bring together Presidents Abbas, Al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II in the city of El Alamein, "an embodiment of permanent and continuous consultation and cooperation on various issues at the Arab, regional and international levels and to unify visions among the three leaders to address political, regional and international moves."

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon