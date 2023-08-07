Al-Menfi and Haftar discuss creating appropriate conditions to hold the elections.

The President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, held yesterday in Benghazi a meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

According to the communication office of Al-Menfi, the meeting discussed creating appropriate conditions for holding fair and impartial parliamentary and presidential elections, in addition to evaluating ways of confronting national security challenges across the Libyan borders.

Al-Menfi began his visit to Benghazi by inspecting a number of development projects there and finding out the requirements for completing them before the third meeting of the Financial Arrangements and Public Spending Follow-up Committee, scheduled to be held today in the city.

Source: Libyan News Agency

