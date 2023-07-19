Al-Mangoush receives a Palestinian delegation headed by the Assistant Foreign Minister.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, "Naglaa Al-Mangoush," received this morning in Tripoli, a delegation from the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by the Assistant Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine, Ambassador "Imad Zuhairi."

The ministry said that the meeting reviewed the measures of the national unity government to facilitate the establishment of the Palestinian community in Libya, which was praised by the official Palestinian delegation, and considered that it is in the direction of strengthening the historical role of the state of #Libya in support of the Palestinian people.

The meeting also discussed the executive procedures of the memorandums of understanding concluded between the two brotherly countries in the fields of economic cooperation and trade exchange, in addition to discussing ways to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen the historical relations of the two peoples.

Source: Libyan News Agency