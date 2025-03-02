Al-Manfi Receives Congratulatory Telegram from Algerian President on Ramadan

Tripoli: The President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, received a congratulatory telegram from the President of the Algerian Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. In his message, President Tebboune extended his well wishes to President Al-Manfi and the Libyan people.

According to Libyan News Agency, this gesture from the Algerian President underscores the cordial relations between the two nations. The exchange of greetings during Ramadan highlights the shared cultural and religious values that bind Libya and Algeria.