UNSMIL Seminar Tackles Spread of Hate Speech and Misinformation in Libyan Media

Tripoli: The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has organized a seminar aimed at discussing and evaluating the phenomenon of hate speech and misleading information proliferating through the media. The mission has urged local and national authorities to intensify efforts in reducing rhetorical tensions and addressing the root causes of current escalations in the region.

According to Libyan News Agency, the two-day symposium saw participation from members of the Joint Military Commission (5+5), local ceasefire monitors, and members of the Security Arrangements Subcommittee. The discussions primarily focused on the negative impact of hate speech, misinformation, and inflammatory rhetoric disseminated through both traditional and social media platforms in Libya. The dialogue also aimed to explore strategies for mitigating these issues, referencing Article 5 of the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2020 as a framework for action.

The UN mission’s official page highlighted the critical need to cease all forms of inflammatory discourse in the media. It emphasized the importance of countering deliberate attempts to deepen divisions among the Libyan populace, which jeopardize national unity anchored in the country’s cultural diversity.