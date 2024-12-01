Al-Manfi Receives a Written Message from the Palestinian Prime Minister.



Tripoli: Head of the Presidential Council, “Mohammed Al-Manfi”, received today, Sunday, the Chargé d’Affairs of the Palestinian Embassy in Libya, “Mohammed Rahal”, who delivered a written message from the Palestinian Prime Minister, “Mohammed Mustafa”.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Chargé d’Affairs of the Palestinian Embassy conveyed to the Head of the Presidential Council the greetings of the President of the State of Palestine, “Mahmoud Abbas”, appreciating his Arab and international positions towards the Palestinian cause.