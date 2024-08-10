Al-Mandlawi affirms the House of Representatives’ support for women’s empowerment issues and the enactment of legislation guaranteeing the preservation of their status and rights

Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohsen Al-Mandlawi affirmed the House of Representatives’ support for women’s empowerment issues and the enactment of legislation guaranteeing the preservation of their status and rights.

Al-Mandlawi said during his attendance at the 16th Islamic Conference on Combating Violence against Women: “Lady Zainab (peace be upon her) established the status and leadership, humanitarian and legal role of women in Islam.”

He praised the positions of Iraqi women in confronting the former regime and their participation in establishing a democratic state and confronting terrorism, calling for strengthening the approach of full partnership for women in all fields, and considering it a national, legal and humanitarian entitlement.

Al-Mandlawi stressed: “The status of Iraqi women in the democratic system has surpassed that of ancient countries by setting a minimum of 25% for their representation in parliament,” explaining that there is no room anymore for justification and hes

itation in serving the people.. We call for confronting the dangerous trinity “corruption, drugs and terrorism.”

He called for strengthening Iraq’s pivotal position as one of the pillars of regional and global security and peace to contain the crises in the region.

Al-Mandlawi concluded: We stand in awe of the generous giving of Iraqi women in preserving the family as a foundation in building society, its stability and advancement.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency