Al-Haddad discusses in Rome aspects of military cooperation with Italy.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General "Muhammad Ali Al-Haddad", discussed with the Italian Minister of Defense, "Guido Crosito", and the Italian Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral "Cavo Dragoni", areas of military cooperation between the two sides.

This came during Al-Haddad's visit, accompanied by a high-level military delegation, on Monday to the Ministry of Defense and the Italian Army's Chief of Staff.

The Presidency of the General Staff of the Libyan Army stated that Al-Haddad held several meetings, during which he discussed several issues, including training, coastal guard, illegal immigration and ways to reduce it, smuggling, expanding the work of the Joint Cooperation Committee and the technical support team in Libya, and many other cooperation areas that serve the two sides.

It added that Al-Haddad concluded his duty by visiting the Libyan embassy in Italy, where he commended the role played by the embassy in developing cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Libyan News Agency