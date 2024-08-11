AL chief congratulates Arab athletes on triumphs at 2024 Paris Olympics



Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit congratulated the Arab champions who won medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On his “X” account, Abul Gheit extended his congratulations to all Arab athletes who won medals at the Paris Olympics from Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan.

He also shared his hopes for further successes for young athletes at major events like the Olympics.

“Everyone exerted effort and fought hard, and some had to endure a special kind of struggle like our daughter Iman Khalif, who faced much adversity yet her resilience against bullying was a commendable example,” he further said.

Abul Gheit concluded his post by emphasizing that such congratulations should not make us forget the tragedies of the Palestinian people in war-ravaged Gaza.

He, meanwhile, called on the leading international powers to assume responsibility and stop the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation.

Source: State Information Service Egypt