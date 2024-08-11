Russian MoD: 35 Ukrainian drones and 4 missiles shot down over 5 provinces

The Russian Defense Ministry announced this morning, Sunday, the destruction of 35 Ukrainian drones and 4 tactical missiles over the Russian regions of Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol last night.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement: “The air defenses on duty destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones and 4 Tochka-U tactical missiles over Kursk territory, shot down 16 drones over Voronezh territory, 3 drones over Belgorod and one drone over each of Bryansk and Oryol.”

The acting governor of Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, had announced earlier today that a Ukrainian missile fell after being intercepted on a residential building in Kursk, injuring 13 people, two of whom are in critical condition.

In Voronezh, the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, stated via the Telegram application that the fall of a Ukrainian drone damaged an administrative building and a civilian infrastructure facility without causing any casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported yesterday, Saturday, that 26 Ukr

ainian drones were destroyed during the previous night in Kursk province, as Russian forces continue to confront the attack launched by the Ukrainian army on the province’s territory last Tuesday.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency