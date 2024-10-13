Adel Khalid wins 1st Place in overall standings at European Open Sailing Championship



Sharjah, Adel Khalid, the Olympic sailor representing Al Hamriyah Club in Sharjah, clinched the top position in the overall standings at the European Open Modern Sailing Championship. The competition’s final round wrapped up Friday, October 11, in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Khalid has secured victory after delivering an exceptional performance throughout three rounds of the championship. He secured a gold and silver medal in the Swedish round, a gold medal in Germany, and a bronze medal in Portugal, strengthening his position at the highest levels of the competition.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Khalid expressed his joy by dedicating this unprecedented achievement to the wise leadership of the UAE. He also extended his gratitude to the Sharjah Sports Council and the board of directors at Al Hamriyah Club for their unwavering support.

Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, extended his congratulations to Khalid for his outstanding achievement.

