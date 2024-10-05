Abu Faour, Saad, delegated by Jumblatt, discuss with Sleiman Franjieh ways of rescue



Marada Movement leader Sleiman Franjieh received at his Bnachii residence this afternoon, MPs Wael Abu Faour and Raji Saad, delegated by former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt and MP Taymour Jumblatt, in the presence of MP Tony Franjieh and former ministers Youssef Saadeh and Youssef Fenianos.

Following the meeting, MP Saad said that their visit comes in continuation of the tour they are conducting in an attempt to bridge the gap between the parties and reach an internal solution to some of the major crises on the internal scene, starting with electing a new president for the republic and forming a government so serious work with the international community can focus on reaching a ceasefire and end the insane war.

“Today, there is a doorway for serious discussion, a discussion that must necessarily pass through Bnachii,” Saad added, emphasizing that Franjieh is working seriously to rescue the country from the dangerous condition it is going through.

“We agreed on many points and we hope t

hat we will be able to reach a common ground between everyone for the good of all Lebanese by restoring the state and bringing life back to the constitutional institutions, so that we can work to stop the war while acknowledging that the decision to go to war or cease-fire is not in the hands of the Lebanese,” Saad concluded.

