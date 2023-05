An earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitudes on Richter scale struck northern Iraq on Monday, without reports of human or material losses

“The Earthquake Centers recorded a 3.7 magnitude quake, 31 km south of Sinjar district of Nineveh province, northern Iraq,” Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted Ministry of Transport as saying in a statement.

An earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitudes on Richter scale hit on May 20th, Nineveh province, northern Iraq.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency