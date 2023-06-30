_The revolution of the twentieth century was a living embodiment of the Iraqis’ pride in their freedom and sovereignty

Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani recalled the twentieth revolution, which represents one of the most important revolutions in Iraq in the modern era.

Al-Sudani said in a statement: With more pride, we remember today the revolution of the twenties, which represents one of the most important revolutions in Iraq in the modern era.

He added, "The revolution of the twentieth century was a living embodiment and a realistic expression of the Iraqis' pride in their freedom and sovereignty. Thanks to the steadfastness of our Iraqi people, who at that time inspired many Arab peoples to seek liberation from foreign domination.

He continued, "Today, as we recall the (103rd) anniversary of the twentieth revolution, we draw inspiration from it all the great meanings that represented the story of a people without which history was at its highest stations and the highest status."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency