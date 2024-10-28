3rd Loudi Tourism Development Conference Opens in Shuangfeng County

LOUDI, HUNAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2024 – On the evening of October 25, the 3rd Loudi Tourism Development Conference opened at the Shuangfeng County Sports Center’s main venue, bringing together more than 400 guests from various sectors. Under the themes “Hometown of Chiyou, Gem of Central Hunan” and “For Home and Country, Prosperous Shuangfeng,” attendees shared friendships, discussed cooperation, and collaboratively planned cultural tourism projects, including the red tourism development of the Cai Hesen and Cai Chang Former Residence. This event aimed to foster high-quality growth in the cultural and tourism sectors.

The two-day conference has meticulously organized a “3+2+N” event structure. The three main activities include the “Explore Loudi – Heartfelt Journey” featuring in-depth tours of key cultural and tourism sites, the conference’s opening ceremony and tourism promotion, and the 2024 Loudi Cultural Tourism Industry Development and Investment Conference. During the event, 16 projects were signed, totaling RMB 3.13 billion, and 50 investment projects were unveiled, amounting to a total investment of RMB 27.61 billion.

In recent years, Loudi has continued to strengthen its brand as the “Gem of Central Hunan and Hometown of Chiyou,” driving high-quality cultural and tourism development. This central Hunan city, known for its industrial roots, has made significant strides in ecological restoration and protection. Through scientific planning and balanced development, Loudi has cultivated a new “Eco + Cultural Tourism” model, invigorating tourism amidst its picturesque landscapes.

Lanshan Mountain in Lengshuijiang, known as the “Antimony Capital of the World,” has been transformed through ecological restoration into a popular camping destination. The Gaodeng River area in Shanshan Town, Louxing District, has seen major water quality improvements through comprehensive management, turning it into an inviting “urban backyard.” Meanwhile, visitors to Meijiang National Geopark in Lianyuan City are treated to the enchanting experience of a lawn concert amidst scenic mountains and rivers.

Since the beginning of the year, Loudi has received 40.73 million domestic and international visitors, generating RMB 41.475 billion in tourism revenue, up 10.27% year-on-year. Attractions with an emphasis on ecological, wellness, and rural experiences have particularly excelled. “Eco + Cultural Tourism” has become a bright symbol of Loudi’s tourism industry.

Hashtag: #LoudiTourismDevelopment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.