38th African Union Summit Commences in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa: The 38th African Union Summit kicked off today, Saturday, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, with the attendance of the Chairman of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Mnifi.

According to Libyan News Agency, the heads of state and government will discuss, during their two-day session, the main continental issues and consider the future of Africa. The agenda includes topics such as justice, food security, digital transformation, climate change, accelerating access to clean cooking solutions in Africa, and enhancing economic integration among member states.

The summit is scheduled to witness the appointment of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, his deputy, and five members of the African Peace and Security Council.

Additionally, the summit will be attended by prominent international figures, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.