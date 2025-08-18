24/7 concierge: Zoom’s agentic AI and virtual agent now extends to Zoom Phone, helping businesses capture more calls and opportunities

Zoom Virtual Agent expands to Zoom Phone, enabling a new concierge use case that delivers personalized support with agentic concierge capabilities to automate routine calls and streamline frontline service across departments

Zoom AI Companion enhances agentic scheduling to coordinate meetings end-to-end, finding the best time, contacting attendees, tracking responses, and recommending next steps without the back-and-forth

Zoom Hub launches, providing a centralized workspace to create, find, and manage Zoom files

Zoom Team Chat adds AI Companion to mobile for easier catch-up, and quick document summaries without needing to open the file in the Zoom Workplace desktop app, saving time and boosting productivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced a new concierge use case for Zoom Virtual Agent, now integrated with Zoom Phone, giving businesses a smarter way to answer calls and better support callers from the start. Zoom also announced the launch of Zoom Hub, a centralized content center to help users organize, manage, and create Zoom assets, and enhanced AI features across Zoom Meetings and Team Chat to help teams work faster and stay aligned in real time.

A 24/7 AI receptionist that does more than route calls

Zoom Virtual Agent, now integrated with Zoom Phone, provides an elevated concierge experience that goes beyond basic call answering services or auto-attendants. As your newest front desk team member, the concierge greets callers, speaks naturally, processes input, and initiates the most appropriate next step. From booking appointments to providing updates and routing to the right person without phone trees or long hold times, it helps organizations reduce missed calls and deliver a more professional first impression.

“When someone calls your business, it should feel easy and personal from the first hello. By combining AI that can listen, understand, and take action with the reach of Zoom Phone, our concierge virtual agent provides seamless and personalized support to all callers,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Whether a customer is calling to schedule an appointment, check an order status, or check product availability, Zoom’s concierge is available 24×7 and can deliver answers instantly, escalating to live employees only when needed. The result is a faster, more personalized, and more scalable experience for everyone.”

Admins can save time and avoid tech headaches by easily deploying the concierge within minutes using a no-code configuration. By uploading documents or pointing to a website, teams can quickly train the concierge to greet callers and respond to real-world questions. Built to work with diverse audiences, it supports natural, multilingual conversations in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and Japanese, with more on the way, and is available 24/7 so callers get a fast, consistent experience any time of the day.

Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA) concierge supports a wide range of use cases, including:

Healthcare: In fast-paced care settings, ZVA concierge can help patients get connected with the care they need quickly. It can route calls to the right department, answer common questions like “Are you accepting new patients?”, and let patients book appointments by phone, even after hours, freeing staff to focus on care delivery.

In fast-paced care settings, ZVA concierge can help patients get connected with the care they need quickly. It can route calls to the right department, answer common questions like “Are you accepting new patients?”, and let patients book appointments by phone, even after hours, freeing staff to focus on care delivery. Retail: When customers call with specific needs like finding the right product for a project or checking if an item is in stock, ZVA concierge can answer their questions, confirm if an item is in stock (even down to the aisle), schedule pickup, and more, all without requiring human assistance.

When customers call with specific needs like finding the right product for a project or checking if an item is in stock, ZVA concierge can answer their questions, confirm if an item is in stock (even down to the aisle), schedule pickup, and more, all without requiring human assistance. Manufacturing: For companies juggling service requests and product support, ZVA concierge can capture customer requests, guide them through troubleshooting over the phone, and direct them to the right team, day or night, without manual intake.

For companies juggling service requests and product support, ZVA concierge can capture customer requests, guide them through troubleshooting over the phone, and direct them to the right team, day or night, without manual intake. Financial services: Personalized service is critical in financial conversations. ZVA concierge can greet clients, gather information about why they’re calling, and resolve the request on the spot, like providing application updates, or connect them to the right advisor with all the details already captured, reducing wait times while providing a high-touch experience.

The Zoom Virtual Agent phone concierge capability is available today. To learn more or request a demo, visit zoom.com .

Agentic meeting scheduling without the back and forth

The AI Companion meeting scheduling skill uses agentic AI to eliminate the friction of finding a time that works for everyone, whether scheduling with colleagues or external partners. Instead of juggling calendars, tracking multiple time zones, and managing out-of-office notices, AI Companion instantly analyzes all of these factors to surface the most convenient options.

Once a preferred time is selected, AI Companion takes over the coordination process, reaches out to invitees directly, sends meeting requests, and keeps a real-time pulse on responses, whether via email or Zoom Team Chat. If a proposed time no longer works, it immediately suggests an alternative, ensuring the conversation keeps moving and the meeting is confirmed quickly.

This end-to-end automation prevents scheduling delays and missed opportunities. AI Companion acts as a dedicated meeting coordinator, removing tedious back-and-forth, reducing scheduling errors, and giving teams more time to focus on the discussion itself, not the logistics.

A new asset hub to stay organized and work efficiently

Zoom Hub, now generally available, introduces a streamlined way for users to stay organized and take action across Zoom Workplace. As a central destination within Zoom Workplace, Zoom Hub works with AI Companion to help users create content more efficiently, while also bringing together Zoom meeting recordings, meeting summaries, docs, whiteboards, clips, and more, eliminating the need to jump between tools or hunt for files.

Stay organized , with the ability to view your Zoom assets in one place and organize assets by folder.

, with the ability to view your Zoom assets in one place and organize assets by folder. Catch up and prepare for meetings easily by searching for files by meeting.

easily by searching for files by meeting. Kickstart drafts with AI Companion in Zoom Hub, including Zoom docs or data tables, whiteboards, and clips.

A chat experience that works smarter with AI

Zoom Team Chat users can now work smarter on the go with AI Companion built right into the Team Chat compose bar and a refreshed mobile experience, making it easier to draft messages and catch up on unread messages. When using Team Chat in the Zoom Workplace desktop app, users can now see a summary of a document by selecting the summarize icon when hovering over the file card without having to open the file, helping save more time.

Additionally, to help improve AI Companion’s ability to handle agentic tasks like meeting scheduling and translating conversations into actionable outcomes for users, Zoom will be among the first to integrate OpenAI’s GPT-5 into its AI stack.

Zoom AI Companion’s new agentic capabilities and enhancements help users save time in the workday and are included at no additional cost with paid Zoom Workplace plans. These updates reinforce Zoom’s commitment to building a truly AI-first collaboration platform that helps teams work faster, stay aligned, and focus on what matters most.

To learn more about Zoom Workplace, visit the Zoom website .

About Zoom

Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California.

