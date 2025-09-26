2025 Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance to Illuminate Hong Kong with Ancient Rituals and Modern Spectacles

A National Intangible Cultural Heritage Treasure Not to Be Missed!

Tai Hang Fire Dragon_Global release_1 HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Get ready to be dazzled as one of Hong Kong’s most spectacular cultural traditions returns this Mid-Autumn Festival! The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, proudly inscribed on China’s Third National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, will set the Tai Hang neighbourhood aglow from 5-7 October. The magnificent 67-meter-long dragon, adorned with over 12,000 incense sticks and guided by around 300 passionate performers, winds through Wun Sha Street and Tung Lo Wan Road, delivering a breathtaking fusion of heritage and good fortune.

Tai Hang Fire Dragon_Global release_2

This year promises even more unforgettable experiences, featuring a stunning inflatable moon, decorative streetscapes, and a variety of captivating cultural performances. Don’t miss the interactive photo opportunities that will make your visit truly magical!

A Living National Intangible Cultural Heritage with 146 Years of History

First performed in 1880 after appearing in a village elder’s dream, the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance is a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s cultural tapestry. Constructed over one month from pearl straw, rattan branches and hemp rope, and with a head weighing nearly 50 kilograms, the dragon spans 32 segments and becomes a captivating display of smoke and motion in full flight. Recognised on China’s National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the ritual embodies a communal wish for blessings, health and peace.

A Spectacular Prelude at Victoria Park

Starting from 30 Sep, visitors can immerse themselves in the event at Victoria Park. They can learn about the culture through history wall displays and photo spots showcasing the mini fire dragon’s head, pearl, and drum. Two days before the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, on 3 and 4 October, there will be small LED dragon performance by young generations at night to keep the traditions alive.

Tai Hang Fire Dragon_Global release_3

Small LED dragon dance performance by young generations

(Photo credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board)



Keeping the traditions alive with Modern Spectacles

New Instagram-worthy installations elevate the festive atmosphere, featuring a three-meter-wide glowing inflatable moon atop the Chinese Recreation Club, symbolizing reunion for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Fire Dragon Path, adjacent to the event, will also be decorated with traditional motifs, infusing a contemporary flair into the celebration. During the Fire Dragon Dance, it will also feature exciting interim performances like small LED Dragon Dance and martial arts performances which further energise the atmosphere, bringing the culture to new generation.

Visit Tai Hang Fire Dragon Heritage Centre for a Deeper Cultural Connection

For a deeper cultural experience, visit the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Heritage Centre at 12 School Street, housed in a Grade 3 Historic Building. The centre offers a captivating look into the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, featuring engaging exhibitions and artifacts that highlight its significance to the Hakka community. Guests can also enjoy delicious Hakka cuisine at the on-site restaurant while uncovering the enchanting story of the Fire Dragon and Hakka heritage.

Event info

Date: 5 – 7 October 2025 Time: 7:30pm – 10:00pm

*On Mid-Autumn (6 October), the event will be extended to 11:30pm Location: Wun Sha Street and Tung Lo Wan Road, Tai Hang More information: Discover Hong Kong

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/explore/culture/tai-hang-s-fire-dragon-dance.html



