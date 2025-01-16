20% of Gen Z and Alpha Open to Crypto-Based Pensions, Bitget Research Finds



VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new report from Bitget Research, the analytical division of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget , reveals a significant shift in retirement planning trends among younger generations. According to the study, 20% of Generation Z and Alpha are open to receiving pensions in cryptocurrency, reflecting their increasing trust in alternative financial systems and digital money.

Key Findings:

78% of respondents expressed greater trust in alternative retirement savings options compared to traditional pension systems.

options compared to traditional pension systems. 20% of Generation Z and Alpha respondents showed a willingness to receive pensions in cryptocurrency .

. Over 40% of young individuals have already invested in cryptocurrencies, demonstrating a strong interest in digital assets.

in cryptocurrencies, demonstrating a strong interest in digital assets. 73% of respondents admitted to lacking a full understanding of how traditional pension funds work.

The report highlights a major shift in how younger generations approach financial planning. For Gen Z and Alpha, traditional pensions, once seen as essential for financial security, are now losing their appeal. Instead, they are seeking modern, adaptable solutions that align with their tech-savvy lifestyles and changing priorities.

A Generational Mindset Shift

Digital-native Gen Z and Alpha have grown up in a world of rapid technological progress, and their financial preferences reflect this. Many are skeptical of the old systems and are increasingly leaning towards decentralized finance and blockchain-based solutions. The report reveals that over 20% of young people are open to including cryptocurrency in their retirement plans, seeing it as a modern approach to securing their financial future.

“This is a wake-up call for the financial industry,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Younger generations are no longer content with one-size-fits-all pension systems. They’re looking for modern solutions that give them more control, flexibility and transparency.”

Challenges to Overcome

While interest in digital assets is growing among younger generations, obstacles like cryptocurrency volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity risks continue to hinder widespread adoption. Moreover, many young people are not fully informed about either traditional or crypto-based pension options.

The report stresses the importance of addressing these challenges, noting that crypto pensions could become a transformative option for younger generations if done right. With user-friendly interfaces, better education, and stronger protection measures, digital assets could offer a transparent and efficient way to save for the future.

What Financial Institutions Need to Know

The report sends a clear message to governments and financial institutions: adapt or risk falling behind. The findings call for a focus on:

Simplifying and modernizing traditional pension systems. Providing education about both traditional and crypto-based financial planning. Establishing clear regulations to address concerns about crypto’s stability and security.

“Young people are reshaping the way we think about money,” added Gracy Chen. “The rise of crypto pensions isn’t just a passing trend — it’s part of a larger financial revolution. The industry needs to catch up.”

