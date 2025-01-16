Bitget Becomes the First CEX to Introduce Bittensor’s TAO PoS Staking

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is set to become the first major centralized exchange (CEX) to offer staking for Bittensor’s native token, $TAO, providing users with the opportunity to earn rewards directly on its platform. This low-risk financial tool enables participants to earn rewards by allocating crypto via staking to validate blockchain transactions, eliminating intermediaries and enhancing decentralized financial participation.

The new feature simplifies traditional staking processes by enabling users to stake their PoS assets directly on blockchain networks. It eradicates the need for specialized hardware or intricate setups, making it an accessible option for both novice and experienced investors. Users can now stake their assets and receive rewards in the same tokens, benefiting in building low-risk wealth growth.

Using a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, $TAO staking enables token holders to take part in network validation to safeguard the Bittensor network and get incentives. Since staked assets are immediately locked into PoS networks, Bitget’s $TAO staking feature allows token holders to profit without managing their own validator node for token holders.

The integration offers multiple benefits, including real-time earnings visibility, stable returns, and enhanced security. By locking assets during the staking period, Bitget minimizes risks such as loss or theft of private keys, presenting one of the safest methods for asset growth.

With AI expecting to continue gaining mainstream traction, $TAO staking offers an opportunity for stakers to yield an impressive 15% APR, exceeding yield rewards from other on-chain node staking options. $TAO staking opens the door for users to engage in both crypto and AI sectors, signaling Bitget’s growing commitment to provide users with tools and opportunities in shaping the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Bitget’s staking feature offers a range of benefits, making it an ideal choice for those seeking conservative yet effective wealth growth. Investors can achieve stable returns over time with reinvestment options that enhance asset growth without added risk. The platform simplifies staking and redemption, catering to all types of users. With no fees charged and returns aligned with the underlying blockchain’s performance, Bitget provides a reliable, market-aligned solution for growing crypto holdings.

Bitget users can now access $TAO staking through their accounts. To start staking and earning rewards, visit here.

