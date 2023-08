The security forces arrested two suspects and seized with the unlicensed weapons and license plates, south of Mosul.

A source in the Nineveh police told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "The Directorate of External Controls Affairs arrested the two suspects in Al-Kuwair district, and they were riding a vehicle without license plates and also seized unlicensed weapons and other license plates, and legal measures were taken against them." / I finish

Source: National Iraqi News Agency