Zimtu Capital Announces Agreement with Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX.V:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE:BVCI) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu will receive $12,500 per month from the company for the duration of the one-year contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a comprehensive marketing initiative designed to assist companies in navigating capital markets through strategic marketing efforts. It includes services such as in-depth research reports, content creation, investor lead generation, targeted awareness advertising, video news releases, social media management & newsletters. This program aims to enhance a company's visibility and engagement with high-value investors, leveraging various digital platforms and media outlets for effective dissemination of company updates and information.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

BVCI is an Ontario incorporated company and is registered as a money service business with the Financial Transaction and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). It is a provider of an innovative technology infrastructure to participants in the emerging blockchain and distributed ledger technology industry. Instrumental to BVCI's business and growth strategy is BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain platform and distributed ledger technology, which can operate as a centralized or decentralized ledger. BVC Chain was designed to be a turnkey solution, which can be customized and implemented by organizations wishing to deploy blockchain platform-based solutions, products or services. BVC Chain will also serve as the platform and infrastructure for BvcPay and CADT. BvcPay is a cloud based mobile application that is intended to have the capability to function as a Digital Currency wallet and which can facilitate point of sale and online transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum and CADT. CADT is the native Digital Currency of the BVC Chain, and it is intended to be a stablecoin. BVCI's CADT business division is expected to issue CADT, a cryptographic stablecoin supported on a 1:1 basis with an equivalent amount of Canadian dollar held in a custodial account. CADT is expected to support real time pricing, payment, settlement, digital asset issuance and ledger capabilities.

Unless and until BVCI the necessary regulatory approvals or unless it can rely on an exemption from the prospectus and registration requirements in furtherance of the issuance and trading of CADT, there is no assurance BVCI will be able to pursue its proposed CADT business or any related BvcPay business that relies on CADT.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.