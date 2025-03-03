XTransfer CEO Bill Deng Joins AI and Saas Panels at Web Summit Qatar 2025

DOHA, QATAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 March 2025 – XTransfer, the World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, had its Founder and CEO, Bill Deng, invited by Web Summit Qatar to participate as a panelist for two consecutive years. This globally renowned tech event, held in the Middle East, focused on the theme of “Innovation and AI”. It welcomed over 25,000 attendees from 124 countries, featuring exhibitors such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, and Huawei.

As a global leader in B2B cross-border digital payments and compliance solutions, XTransfer was honored to contribute to discussions alongside esteemed industry experts. Bill shared his insights on the panel of “Superapps & The Future of Digital Payments”.

During this panel, he explored the evolution of digital wallets and payment ecosystems, particularly comparing China’s fintech-led transformation to global trends. He highlighted how XTransfer’s AI-powered compliance solutions and fintech-bank collaborations are shaping the cross-border payments industry, making them more efficient and accessible for SMEs worldwide.

Based on customers’ needs, XTransfer launched its global App version last year, which allows customers to easily manage and allocate funds anytime, anywhere. It supports the registration and verification of business users from more than 200 countries and regions and enables them to send or receive money in 70+ currencies with high speed and low costs. Meanwhile, the App can ensure security and compliance without the risk of account freezes.

In the “Scaling SaaS in the AI Investment Boom” panel, Bill highlighted the importance of AI-driven financial technology in enhancing security, efficiency, and scalability for businesses. He emphasized that AI would be crucial for XTransfer’s global expansion.

With innovative solutions like TradePilot, XTransfer’s own developed AI-powered risk control infrastructure, XTransfer can easily replicate its business model in various regions. With this technology, XTransfer can assist banks in fraud detection and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance so that they can provide SMEs with cross-border financial services. Bill also noted a trend in China where companies often build their own SaaS platforms instead of relying on outsourced solutions. For instance, XTransfer has developed an in-house team, including algorithm engineers, to integrate AI into their systems and app, allowing them to offer SaaS services to their SME clients.

“We are honored to take part in Web Summit Qatar 2025, sharing our vision for the future of fintech and AI-driven financial infrastructure,” said Bill Deng, CEO of XTransfer. “At XTransfer, we remain committed to empowering SMEs with seamless, secure, and cost-effective global payment solutions.”