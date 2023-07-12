Xage Security Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms

Report discusses the need for progressive, asset-centric approach to protect mission-critical environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xage Security , the leader in zero trust cybersecurity solutions for the real world, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms. This is the inaugural Gartner Market Guide to focus on Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Protection Platforms, which are emerging as a leading cybersecurity market segment for protecting operations and mission-critical environments.

Gartner defines the Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Protection Platforms Market as “products and services that use knowledge of industrial protocols, operational/production network packets or traffic metadata, and physical process asset behavior to discover, categorize, map and protect CPS in production or mission-critical environments outside of enterprise IT environments.” This report indicates a shift in the OT security market, which is moving beyond the use of segregated network architectures as the principal form of OT cybersecurity and into asset-centric approaches that protect at the level of individual users, applications and systems.

“With the changing threat landscape, an asset-centric approach to securing operations is an essential step to effectively protect against today’s advanced cyberattacks,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage Security. “We believe this recognition of the market signals a new stage in critical infrastructure protection as more and more organizations are adopting CPS asset-centric security to prevent, contain and respond to cyber attacks.”

Operational Security Evolving to an Asset-Centric Security Model

Gartner states that “As the complexity and variety of old and new assets have become a reality for most organizations, so has the recognition that a new approach to security is needed.”

Xage is pioneering a new approach to infrastructure cybersecurity providing operators with capabilities from asset discovery to identity-based cyber hardening in a converged solution that protects access to assets, data, and applications even if attackers gain access to the operational network.

Last year, Xage was also recognized as a Representative Vendor among CPS Protection Platforms in the Gartner 2022 Innovation Insight for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms report and also named in the Gartner 2022 Market Guide for Operational Technology Security report.

Xage helps operators protect their systems using an identity-based asset-centric zero trust architecture. Xage’s capabilities include identity-based access management and privilege enforcement, zero trust remote access, multi-layer multi-factor authentication (MFA), and zero trust data exchange that protects access to sensitive operational data.

To read the full 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection, click here .

