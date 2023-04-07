With participation of 135 companies, “Made in Syria” festival opens for public at Tishreen Sports Hall in Damascus

135 industrial companies participates in the activities of the 143rd round of the monthly shopping festival “Made in Syria”, which was organized by Damascus Chamber of Industry and its countryside, in cooperation with Damascus Governorate at Tishreen Sports Hall in Damascus.

Governor of Damascus, Tariq Kreishati, noted in a statement to the journalists after the opening that this festival provides an opportunity for direct sales from the producer to the consumer in low prices in addition to various offers with large discounts.

Head of Damascus Chamber of Industry and its countryside, Ghazwan al-Masri, pointed out that the festival was held during the holy month of Ramadan to meet the needs of the family at reasonable prices, as it includes a wide variety of all items and food productions.

The festival will last until the end of Ramadan.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency