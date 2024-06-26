Winning Streak: Allegiance Real Estate Dominates DAMAC Properties for Q1 2024

Allegiance Real Estate Dominates DAMAC Properties for Q1 2024

Allegiance Real Estate clinches top honors at the prestigious DAMAC Property Awards for the first quarter of 2024, solidifying its position as a market leader in Dubai’s real estate sector.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allegiance Real Estate, a premier real estate brokerage firm based in Dubai , has once again emerged as the top broker for DAMAC Properties in the first quarter of 2024. This achievement marks the fourth consecutive quarter of recognition for Allegiance Real Estate, cementing its leadership position in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.

DAMAC Properties, known for its luxury real estate offerings across the Middle East since 2002, bestowed this accolade on Allegiance Real Estate, acknowledging the firm’s commitment to excellence and its role in shaping the future of Dubai’s real estate landscape.

With over 5,000 successful property transactions amounting to AED 20 billion, Allegiance Real Estate has a remarkable customer satisfaction rating of 4.9/5. The company’s CEO, Amr Aboushaban, expressed gratitude for the award and dedicated the win to Allegiance Real Estate’s culture of excellence.

This dedication to excellence is evident in the firm’s client engagement strategies, such as its monthly international roadshows and accessible online real estate materials. These initiatives have been crucial in attracting local and international investors, empowering them with up-to-date insights to understand the Dubai real estate market better.

Priyanka Jacob, AVP HR at Allegiance Real Estate, states, “At Allegiance Real Estate, we prioritize a culture of excellence where our employees and clients are at the heart of everything we do. By fostering a supportive environment that values both our team members and customers equally, we not only drive repeat business and referrals but also ensure sustainable success.”

Allegiance Real Estate maintains a highly engaged and motivated workforce, recognizing that their passion and commitment are fundamental to their continuous growth and achievement. Jacob shares how each department wholeheartedly embraces this philosophy, working collaboratively to cultivate a thriving and positive organizational culture.

Despite current economic challenges, including rising inflation and fluctuating market conditions, Allegiance Real Estate has continued to thrive by offering a diverse portfolio of properties at various price points and locations. The firm clients range from seasoned investors to first-time buyers.

Allegiance Real Estate is set to be a global leader in real estate as it expands its reach from Dubai to the international stage.

About Allegiance Real Estate

Allegiance Real Estate, an award-winning Dubai-based real estate agency, offers extensive and unbiased real estate brokerage services to an international clientele. As an official brokerage company of DAMAC, it focuses on global outreach and customer education, establishing itself as a reliable partner for global investors exploring the Dubai real estate market. The company’s transparency, client-focused approach, and strategic partnerships with leading developers solidify its position as a real estate frontrunner.

