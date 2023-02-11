WHO Chief: We will provide necessary support to Syria of medical equipment and devices

Aleppo, SANA- Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that the WHO will provide the necessary support to Syria, including medical equipment and devices to deal with the basic needs for the affected by the earthquake.

In a statement from Aleppo International Airport on Saturday, Ghebreyesus said that “We brought in about 35 to 37 tons of medical and health requirements , including antibiotics and biomedical equipment for conducting small operations in the hospitals, asserting that the shipment will enable the health workers to provide the required health services to the affected.

Ghebreyesu added that another plane will arrive in Syria during the coming two days loaded with 30 tons of medical requirements needed for small surgeries, asserting that he seeks for getting larger support through various platforms to provide the possible aid to the health sector if Syria to deal with the aftermath of the post-disaster.

For his part, Health Minister Dr. Hassan al-Ghabbash described the visit of Dr. Ghebreyesu to Aleppo as important to get acquainted with damage resulted from the earthquake and the reality of the hospitals and the lack existed in the medical equipment and the medicines in the hospitals in a way that the Who could supply Syria with them to help it in providing required medical services to the peoples affected by the earthquake.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)